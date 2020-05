Farmworkers across the U.S. are working to sustain our nation's food supply. The problem is they lack PPE.

Medical professionals on the front lines of the pandemic aren’t the only ones in need of personal protective equipment. As we head into the summer farming season, essential farmworkers are at increased risk for the coronavirus. Newsy's Lauren Magarino reports on how a fashion designer is shifting his brand to make masks for farmworkers.