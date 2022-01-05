Fans Create #BettyWhiteChallenge To Honor Her Memory

The beloved actress was well-known for her love of animals, worked with zoos and had many pets of her own.

Just days after her passing, a beloved American treasure is again trending on Twitter.

This time, it's as "#bettywhitechallenge." It's a call to action that some say is the best tribute possible for the TV legend.

The #bettywhitechallenge has been trending on Twitter since her passing. The viral hashtag is asking people to donate $5 or more to an animal rescue or shelter on Jan. 17, Betty White's 100th birthday.

Related Story Betty White, TV's Golden Girl, Dies At 99

Social media has worked in White's favor before. A social media campaign played a role in winning her a hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" in 2010.

White's death was confirmed Dec. 31 by Jeff Witjas, her longtime agent and friend.