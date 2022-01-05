Fans Create #BettyWhiteChallenge To Honor Her Memory

Just days after her passing, a beloved American treasure is again trending on Twitter.
This time, it's as "#bettywhitechallenge." It's a call to action that some say is the best tribute possible for the TV legend.
The #bettywhitechallenge has been trending on Twitter since her passing. The viral hashtag is asking people to donate $5 or more to an animal rescue or shelter on Jan. 17, Betty White's 100th birthday.
Social media has worked in White's favor before. A social media campaign played a role in winning her a hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" in 2010.
White's death was confirmed Dec. 31 by Jeff Witjas, her longtime agent and friend.
In the #BettyWhiteChallenge, people across the country are planning to donate $5 or more to an animal shelter on Jan. 17...Betty's 100th birthday. @KennyTallier of @nashvillehumane tells us..."I know several donations have already come in...and the message is simple. For Betty." pic.twitter.com/nn746mH8WP— Forrest Sanders (@ForrestBSanders) January 5, 2022