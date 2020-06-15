Family Seeks Investigation After Black Man Found Hanging From A Tree

Robert Fuller's body was discovered Wednesday in Palmdale, California.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Residents in Los Angeles County are calling for an independent investigation into the death of a Black man found hanging from a tree on June 10.

Robert Fuller's body was discovered early Wednesday morning in Palmdale, California near City Hall. The LA County Sheriff's Department has said his death appears to be a suicide. But his family says he was possibly lynched and are demanding answers.

His sister, Diamond Alexander, said at a protest over the weekend that her brother wasn't suicidal.

The Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable is asking the FBI and Justice Department to investigate Fuller's death.

His death comes nearly two weeks after another Black man was found dead hanging from a tree about 50 miles away in San Bernardino County. His death was also ruled a suicide.

Contains footage from CNN.