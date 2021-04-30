Family of Man Killed By Chicago Police Calls for Charges

Body camera footage of the shooting of Anthony Alvarez was released this week.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The family of a Latino man killed by police in Chicago is calling for the officers involved to face criminal charges.

Body camera footage of the shooting of Anthony Alvarez was released this week.

We saw officers shoot Alvarez as he ran from them.

Alvarez's family says an independent autopsy shows he was shot in the back five times.

Officers said he had a gun — but he doesn't appear to be holding the gun in the body camera footage.

More protests are expected in Chicago over the weekend.