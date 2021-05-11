Family of Andrew Brown Jr. To See Footage

The family of Andrew Brown Junior is expected to see more body camera footage showing his final moments.

Brown, who is Black, was shot and killed by deputies serving a search warrant at his home in North Carolina.

His family has only seen seconds of that video and officials are not willing to release it to the public at this time.

The family and activists nationwide are demanding transparency.

An independent autopsy shows Brown was shot five times including at least once in the back of the head.

His family says he was driving away from deputies when he was killed.