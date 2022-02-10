Family: Bob Saget Died From Accidental Blow To The Head

Bob Saget's family says the actor-comedian died last month in Florida after he struck the back of his head on an unknown surface and went to sleep.

Bob Saget's death last month stemmed from an accidental blow to the head, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

The comedian and "Full House" star was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. He'd performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

The medical examiner's office in Orange County, Florida, did not immediately return a message seeking details about their investigation Wednesday night.

Saget, 65, was found on the hotel bed and there were no signs of foul play, authorities said last month. A hotel security officer had entered the room after Saget failed to check out, and called 911 when he found him unresponsive.

Deputies and paramedics came to the room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and he was pronounced dead.

Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the wisecracking host of "America's Funniest Home Videos."

Saget's death prompted an outpouring of affection from fans and colleagues, who recalled him as both funny and extraordinarily kind.

He was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.