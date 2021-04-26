Family Awaits Release Of Body Camera Footage

Witnesses say Brown was shot in the back as he tried to drive away from deputies

The family of a Black man killed by law enforcement in North Carolina is expected to see body camera footage of the shooting today.

Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed last week as sheriff's deputies were serving drug-related search warrants at his home.

The country sheriff says multiple deputies fired shots at Brown. Witnesses say Brown was shot in the back as he tried to drive away from deputies.

The county sheriff says a judge needs to approve the family's viewing of the body camera footage that's being considered today.

Brown was one of six people killed by police in the 24 hours after Derek Chauvin was found guilty. At least two of those people were Black.