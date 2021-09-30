Families Of Surfside Victims Push For Memorial

By Newsy Staff
September 30, 2021
Their calls come as a judge approved a $120 million bid to buy the site where the Champlain Towers once stood.
Families who lost loved ones in the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse are pushing for a memorial to be built on the site. 

"I have no remains of him and same for a lot of the family members," Monica Aiken, who lost her husband, said. "They did not get remains. It's important that we have a place to go and honor their last breath, their last step."

The judge had previously said a quick sale would allow condo residents and victims' families to receive a bigger payout. 

Ninety-eight people, including young children, died in the June 24 collapse. The cause of the collapse is still unknown

