Study: False COVID-19 Claims Spike On Facebook, Social Media

Avaaz study warns of social media "infodemic" from spread of false claims on COVID-19 vaccines and health information.

As the coronavirus pandemic has escalated around the world, misinformation has also spread widely on Facebook.

A new study by a global human rights group warns of a social media "infodemic." That's because false claims about vaccines or COVID-19 reach vast audiences before the truth catches up.

Researchers found misinformation about vaccines and other topics were viewed nearly four times more on Facebook than content from medical institutions, including the World Health Organization and the CDC.

Facebook says it is cracking down on coronavirus misinformation and other questionable health claims. Earlier this month it forced President Trump to remove a false post about children and the virus. But the study said efforts to label content or remove misleading information are falling well short.