Facebook Removes Networks Promoting Propaganda In Asia

Hundreds of Facebook accounts were involved.

Facebook said Tuesday it's removed networks in China and the Philippines for promoting government messaging.

In total more than 200 Facebook accounts, 42 pages, nine groups and 27 Instagram accounts were involved. Facebook said they targeted Southeast Asia and the U.S. — where the company said the "network focused the least and gained almost no following."

The social media giant said the networks in each country coordinated to spread propaganda. For example: supporting China's intervention in Hong Kong and backing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Contains footage from CNN.