Facebook Plans To Hire 10,000 New Workers By The End Of The Year

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says the company expects to hire 10,000 new product and engineering workers by the end of 2020. It isn't clear if the new hires would include contractors or full-time Facebook employees.

Sandberg made the announcement to CNBC on Thursday, saying "our hiring is keeping at a very, very aggressive clip." She said the company feels "fortunate to be able to do that."

Facebook is likely to be one of few companies actually expanding during the coronavirus outbreak. In the last two weeks of March, 10 million people claimed unemployment in the U.S.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines to April 30 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. He said he believes the virus will hit "the bottom of the hill" by June.

Facebook also said Thursday it'll give $100 million in cash grants and ad credits to small businesses that have lost business due to social distancing.