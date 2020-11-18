Pilots Watch Closely As FAA Lifts Grounding On Embattled 737 Max

Airlines are working to get the 737 Max flying again after the FAA approved fixes to the plane and training for pilots. Will passengers get on board?

More than two years after the first 737 Max crash, and 20 months after the FAA first ordered the plane grounded in the U.S., it's finally lifting the order. Boeing has spent those months making changes to the plane's software and training, and fielding endless investigations, review boards, and lawsuits. But for a plane with a deadly record, are the changes going to be enough to get passengers on board? Only time has the answer.