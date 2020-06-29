FAA Approves Test Flights Of Boeing's Updated 737 Max Jet

Global aviation regulators grounded the 737 Max back in March 2019 after two fatal crashes involving Boeing 737 Max 8s.

Boeing is expected to start test flights of its 737 Max jet as soon as Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Congress over the weekend that it's given the go-ahead for its own pilots to test out the model for certification purposes.

Aviation authorities around the world grounded the 737 MAX in March 2019, following two crashes involving 737 Max 8 aircraft that left 346 people dead.

Investigators believe issues with the model's automatic stall prevention system may have led to both accidents. Boeing's been working on a software update to fix that. But its recertification was slowed down as other technical problems were discovered during the jet's modification.

The test flights will take place over multiple days. And the FAA cautioned lawmakers that those flights are just one step in its clearance process. Among other things, the agency still needs to approve Boeing's pilot-training program. Clearance from regulators in Europe and Canada will also be required.

