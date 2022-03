ExxonMobil's decision to leave the Russian market makes it the latest energy company to cut ties, following in the footsteps of BP and Shell.

ExxonMobil has announced it will drop its last remaining oil and gas project in Russia.

The company also says it will not invest in any new developments there following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

