Severe Weather Delays COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

White House COVID-19 response team said about 6 million doses backlogged by harsh weather will be delivered in the coming week.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The frigid temperatures have dealt the first major setback to the White House's vaccine rollout plans.

Now, the Biden administration is working to make up lost ground after announcing the weather delayed the distribution of millions of doses.

The president visited a Pfizer plant in Michigan on Friday as he continues his Midwest campaign supporting his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.