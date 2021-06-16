Extreme Heat Wave Hits The West

Health officials are urging parents to be extra vigilant after months of being at home during the pandemic.

Health officials are warning people to stay inside, drink plenty of water and reminding people not to leave their kids or pets in their cars during this stretch of excessive heat. They are urging parents to be extra vigilant after months of being at home during the pandemic.

"This year has brought all kinds of changes in routine, lots of stress, lots of fatigue," said Jessica Strong, Community Health Manager at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital. "That, combined with the record temperatures we're experiencing right now, unfortunately could be a recipe for disaster."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warns the temperature inside a car can rise 20 degrees in just 10 minutes when the engine is off.