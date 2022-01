Vanderbilt's Dr. Peter Rebeiro tells Newsy how to extend the practical life of your masks in the face of Omicron.

The CDC recently updated its mask guidelines, and says N95 masks provide the best protection against the Omicron variant. Newsy spoke with Vanderbilt's Dr. Peter Rebeiro on how to extend the life of your masks.

