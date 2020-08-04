Explosions Rock Downtown Beirut

The source of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Massive explosions rocked Beirut Tuesday. It appeared to take place near a port in the Lebanese capital. Witnesses say a giant mushroom cloud rose above the city. Many people were injured by flying glass and debris.

This footage shared on social media shows extensive damage to buildings.

Local stations report injuries, while residents flooded social media with reports of shattered windows and collapsed ceilings miles from the blast site.

The source of the explosion is still unclear. But local new outlets say it was due to a major fire at a warehouse that stores fireworks.