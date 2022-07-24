Exploring The Success And Impact Of Jordan Peele's Work

Jordan Peele’s Oscar-winning "Get Out," "Us," and now "Nope," have all gotten rave reviews from critics.

Critically acclaimed Writer-Director Jordan Peele just released a new UFO horror-thriller titled "Nope."

It's about two siblings trying to capture on camera what looks like a UFO wreaking havoc around their California horse ranch.

"Nope" is Peele's third film.

Oscar-winning "Get Out," "Us," and now "Nope," have all gotten rave reviews from critics.

And according to Universal Pictures, “Nope” took the number one spot at the Box Office in North America this weekend with an estimated $44 million in ticket sales.

Vox Senior Culture Reporter, Alissa Wilkinson, joined Newsy's Lindsay Tuchman to discuss "Nope," and Peele's impact on the horror genre.