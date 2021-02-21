newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
Experts Work To Break Mental Health Barriers In The Black Community
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Experts Work To Break Mental Health Barriers In The Black Community
February 21, 2021
February 21, 2021
Research shows the adult Black community is 20% more likely to experience serious mental health problems than their white counterparts.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Sci/Health NEWS
1:22
Stefan Rousseau / PA / AP
U.K. Aims To Offer All Adults A COVID Vaccine By July
1:45
WFTS
WFTS: Scientists Urge CDC To Set Air Guidelines For Workplaces
2:23
Scripps
What Do Soaring Home Prices Signal About Economic Recovery?
1:53
KGTV
KGTV: California Girl Makes Bracelets To Encourage Nurses
3:22
Scripps
Is The Pandemic Causing A Pink Collar Recession?
1:42
KMGH
KMGH: Doctor Reminds Patients To Get A Cancer Screening
3:51
WFTS
WFTS: Inside Florida's Effort To Disseminate Vaccine Information
1:04
AP
New Zealand Begins Largest Vaccination Program In Country's History
2:12
WCPO
WCPO: Therapy Animals Spread Joy To Health Care Workers
1:33
Mote Marine Scientists
WFTS: Florida Scientists Help With Discovery Of New Whale Species
2:23
Scripps
The Importance Of Vaccinating The Homeless Population
1:38
WTVF
WTVF: Doctors Write Tributes To Honor Unsung Heroes Of The Pandemic
0:39
Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida Sun-Sentinel / AP
Florida Lawmaker Hand-Picked People On Vaccine Lottery List
1:31
Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP
Texas Crisis Is Proof The U.S. Is Badly Unprepared For Climate Change
0:27
Evan Vucci / AP
Severe Weather Delays COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
3:25
NASA
NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars
2:00
WEWS
WEWS: Self-Proclaimed 'Spreadsheet Wizard' Connects Seniors To Shots
1:44
WTVF
WTVF: Winter Weather Snarls Vaccine Delivery In Tennessee
1:53
KMGH
KMGH: Mom Pushes For In-Person Learning Ahead Of Deployment
0:38
Jeff Chiu / AP
San Francisco Parents Call For School To Reopen
0:19
Rogelio V. Solis / The Associated Press
Millions Without Clean Drinking Water in the South
0:36
Chris O'Meara / AP
New Study On Pfizer Vaccine Effectiveness, Storage
2:17
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Doctor Works To Bridge Vaccine Divide
2:08
AP
Republican Vaccine Resistance: Why Experts Say Look Beyond Politics
2:21
AP
New Mars Rover Starts Search For Life After Terrifying Descent
2:34
WRTV
WRTV: Community Pantries Service More Neighbors In Need
2:13
AP
U.S. Life Expectancy Falls Amid Pandemic
2:38
Evan Vucci // ASSOCIATED PRESS
Biden Administration Vaccine Distribution Plan Follows Trump Playbook
2:33
Texas Park and Wildlife Department / AP
Texans Rescue Sea Turtles From Frigid Waters
2:59
KGTV
KGTV: Researchers Urge Us To Rethink Vaccine Development
0:41
Paul Sancya / AP
Los Angeles Setting Up Vaccine Site For Teachers
1:05
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. / Department of Defense / AP
Thousands Of Service Members Decline COVID Vaccine
2:23
Sue Johnson
WRTV: Indiana Mom Details Son's COVID-Related Complications
0:27
John Locher / AP
CDC Says Winter Storm Is Delaying Vaccine Distribution
2:45
Scripps
Florida Pushes To Vaccinate Latinos
2:05
WEWS
WEWS: Ohioans Frustrated By Confusing Vaccine Rollout
3:42
Scripps
States Slow To Vaccinate People With Disabilities
1:54
KMGH
KMGH: Coloradan Creates Website To Help Find COVID-19 Vaccines
3:22
Lindsey Theis/Newsy
Mass Vaccination Sites Have Already Seen Big Wins And Big Setbacks
2:53
AP
Experts: Texas Power Crash Came From Bad Prep, Not Wind Turbines
2:50
20th Century Fox / "The Martian"
Science Fiction And Our Fascination With Stories About Mars
1:37
AP / Shafkat Anowar
White House Doesn't Recommend Mandating Vaccines For Teachers
2:07
KNXV
KNXV: How Does The COVID Vaccine Affect Cancer Patients And Survivors?
0:20
John Locher / AP
Pfizer, BioNTech Reach Vaccine Deal With European Union
1:56
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Laundromat Covers The Cost Of Laundry For People In Need
1:13
NASA / JPL-Caltech / AP
'Perseverance' Rover To Land On Mars Thursday
0:30
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Measure Would Help Fund Technology To Track Virus Mutations
1:48
UVA Office of Communications
WTKR: Researchers Develop Intranasal COVID Vaccine
0:35
Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle / AP
COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Continue To Drop
0:51
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Pushes For COVID Relief Deal In Town Hall
2:28
Scripps
Identical Twins Have Dramatically Different Reactions To COVID-19
0:55
David J. Phillip / AP
MIllions Of Texans Without Power In Freezing Temps
2:02
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Hotline Helps Seniors Find Vaccine Appointments
2:08
AP
Millions Desperate As Cold Exposes Power Grid Vulnerabilities
2:05
AP / Jim Mone
Hospitals Ration N95 Masks Despite Ample Stockpiles
0:27
Michel Euler / AP
First Woman, African Chosen To Lead World Trade Organization
0:28
Gerald Herbert / AP
New Orleans Bars Shut Down For Mardi Gras
2:13
AP
Latinos Facing Multiple Barriers To Getting COVID Vaccines
3:23
Queens District Attorney's Office
Newsy Investigation: How Fake N95 Masks End Up In Hospitals
1:12
NASA / JPL-Caltech / AP
NASA's Rover To Land On Mars Thursday
0:18
LM Otero / AP
Extreme Winter Weather In Texas Spikes Oil And Gas Prices
1:34
WFTS
WFTS: Drug Used For Arthritis Could Help The Sickest COVID-19 Patients
0:27
Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center / AP
Snowstorm Adds To Avalanche Danger
0:29
Matt Rourke / AP
Covid-19 Rapid Tests Going Unused
0:27
Seth Wenig / AP
Governors Want More Clarity, Input On Vaccines
1:13
Seth Wenig / AP
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Addresses Delayed COVID Deaths Claims
0:43
Jae C. Hong / AP
COVID Cases Drop For First Time Since November
1:37
WFTS
WFTS: Pandemic Boosts Nursing School Enrollment
2:41
Adrienne Pierre
KGTV: California Offers COVID Vaccines To Informal Caregivers
2:49
WEWS
WEWS: Ohioans With Serious Conditions Excluded From Vaccine List
2:12
WMAR
WMAR: Baltimore-Based Company Makes Johnson & Johnson Vaccines
2:04
Ryan Brennecke /The Bulletin via AP
COVID Cases Are Falling In The U.S., But The Virus Is Far From Beaten
1:19
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Congress Still Debating What To Include In COVID Relief Bill
0:25
Hans Pennink / AP
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Accused Of Hiding COVID-19 Death Numbers
1:28
WFTS
WFTS: Ribbon Memorial Honors Lives Lost To COVID-19
0:25
Michel Spingler / AP
Amazon Suing New York Attorney General
0:20
Jerome Delay / AP
Ebola Declared Epidemic In Guinea After Three People Die
1:48
WEWS
WEWS: Technical Issues Keep Elderly Ohioans From Getting COVID Shots
0:28
Wong Maye-E / AP
Nevada Relaxes Capacity Limits For Businesses
0:54
Ted S. Warren / AP
CDC, White House Defend School Reopening Guidelines
0:50
Lynne Sladky / AP
Volunteering Efforts Drop During Pandemic
0:29
John Locher / AP
Pfizer Plans To Deliver 2 Billion Vaccine Doses By End Of Year
1:55
KGTV
KGTV: Small Vaccination Sites Target San Diego's Latino Community
0:42
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
CDC Director Urges Mask Mandates Remain
0:24
Matt Slocum / AP
U.S. Averaging Fewer COVID-19 Deaths
1:19
WFTS
WFTS: When Will Kids Get COVID-19 Vaccines?
2:31
Scripps
How Are Working Moms Managing The Pandemic?
1:11
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services / AP
Biden Administration Amps Up Obamacare Registration Efforts
0:46
Hironori Asakawa / Kyodo News / AP
7.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Japan Causes Landslide
1:17
Eugene Hoshiko / AP
With Eye On Olympics, Japan Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Distribution
1:13
Mark Baker / AP
Once Praised For Virus Control, New Zealand Goes On Lockdown Again
1:10
Frank Augstein / AP
U.K. Hits 15M Vaccination Target for Elderly, Health Care Workers
2:43
Scripps
Study Tracks COVID-19 Survivors To Learn About Long-Term Impacts
1:36
WPTV
WPTV: Tool Helps Patients Virtually Access Emergency Room Physicians
2:41
Scripps
These Sensors May Help Cut COVID-19 Transmission Rates
0:49
Gerald Herbert / AP
Coronavirus Dulls Mardi Gras Festivities In New Orleans