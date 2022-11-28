Cyber Monday: How To Keep Your Information Safe

Cyber Tech Connection President David Jooste spoke with Newsy about how to keep your personal and financial information safe while shopping online.

Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year. And as millions of consumers browse the internet for the best deals, cybersecurity experts warn that saving big on retail purchases could cost you in the long run. According to the National Retail Federation, more than 166 million people planned to shop between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That's nearly 8 million more than last year.

And although scoring the best deal may bring some relief to your wallet ahead of Christmas, you want to make sure that your personal and financial information remain safe and secure. Cyber Tech Connection President David Jooste spoke with Newsy's "Morning Rush" to help us understand exactly how to do that.