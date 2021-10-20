Experts Warn Now Is The Time To Buy Holiday Gifts

Chris Stewart reports from Maryum Al-Hammami's toy store, The Game Chest.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

There are 66 days until Christmas. Toy store owners say orders for must-have items are being delayed months, as Chris Stewart found out. The reason why won't be fixed in time for what could be the busiest in-shopping season in years.

Experts say to shop early this year, prepare a list of substitutes and try both online and in-store shopping to help knock off of many items off that list as you can.