Experts Warn Holiday Travel Will Fuel Spread Of Omicron Variant

AAA expects more than 100 million Americans to travel this week leading up to Christmas.

Many people seem more interested in traveling this holiday season than last year, and you can tell from the crowds at the airports. Much of that confidence in safety is due to the wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

Related Story What Is Omicron's Current U.S. Impact?

However, health experts are warning you can still be a carrier of the virus even if you've been vaccinated. That's why you'll still be required to obey COVID-19 protocols when you arrive at the airport.

"People need to travel and want to travel for obvious reasons during this holiday season," Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "If you're vaccinated and you're boosted and you take care when you go into congregate settings like airports and continue to wear your mask, you should be OK."

Despite the uptick in cases, AAA is expecting more than 100 million Americans to travel this week.