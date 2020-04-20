These Experts Say The U.S. Needs Millions Of Tests Per Day To Reopen

As experts call for dramatically increased testing, governors say they're still short the equipment they need to complete the test kits they have.

A group of experts worked with Harvard University to publish what they call a "Roadmap to Pandemic Resilience." It calls for 5 million coronavirus tests per day by early June and 20 million per day before full economic reopening.

Newsy spoke with two of the authors, who acknowledge some people still need convincing that such a lofty number is not only necessary, but doable.