Amid Pandemic Fatigue, A Softer Public Message May Be Needed

Officials are urging people to stay at home. But the coronavirus is spreading nationwide. Experts suggest a harm reduction approach may help.

COVID fatigue is setting in as the case load in the U.S. remains high. While officials are urging people not to gather inside or travel, experts at New York University say there could be a more effective message. Newsy's Austin Kim looks at the harm reduction approach, why it may work and how it can be used during the pandemic.