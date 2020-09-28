Experts Praise Africa's COVID-19 Response

COVID-19’s effects are devastating for Africa, from education to economies to the fight against other diseases.

When the U.S. surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 deaths and the world approached 1 million, Africa's surge was leveling off. Its 1.4 million confirmed cases in late September were far from the horrors predicted. Antibody testing is expected to show many more infections, but most cases are asymptomatic. Just over 34,000 deaths were confirmed on the continent of 1.3 billion people.