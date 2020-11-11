Experts Advise, Don't Gather In Groups

The CDC suggests preparing traditional Thanksgiving dishes and then delivering them to family and neighbors by leaving them on the porch.

Thanksgiving is just weeks away.

Then, it's Hanukkah and Christmas.

And doctors know we all want to fill our homes with holiday spirit.

But infectious disease specialist Dr. Dana Hawkinson has this warning about get-togethers.

"If you have these group gatherings, five or more, ten or more, the chance of one person having it spreading it to other people in those gatherings," Hawkinson said.

Hawkinson did re-iterate those all too familiar messages: We're in for a grim winter.

Experts advise to stay home when possible, wear a mask when you can't and avoid crowds.

