Expert Questions Warnings On Meat Supply As Grocers Shift Strategy

Companies like Tyson and Smithfield Foods warn of a "breaking" supply chain "perilously close to the edge", but experts say there's plenty of meat.

As grocery store shelves run empty and meat processing workers fear the thousands of COVID-19 cases in their industry will grow, experts are telling consumers not to worry about the amount of meat in the U.S. There's plenty, they say. Grocers may be changing what meat they stock, but that doesn't mean the volume is a problem.