Ex-Prosecutor In Arbery Case Booked, Released From Jail

A grand jury charged her with misconduct for violating her oath of office and obstructing police.

The former prosecutor who handled the Ahmaud Arbery case is free after being booked at a Georgia jail for a short time on Wednesday.

Jackie Johnson turned herself in.

The charges allege she used her position to keep police from arresting the men responsible for killing Arbery.