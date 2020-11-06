Ex-cops Charged in George Floyd's Killing Face Single Trial

A county judge rejected a defense request for a change of venue and also ruled that all four men will be tried at the same time.

The four ex-cops charged in George Floyd's killing will be tried in a single trial in Minneapolis.

Former officer Derek Chauvin's charges are second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly 8 minutes, despite Floyd telling the officers that he couldn't breathe. The death spurred a movement against police brutality across the world.

The judge did grant a request to allow cameras in the courtroom, the trial is scheduled for March 8.