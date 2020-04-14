'I'm Baffled': How U.S. Coronavirus Testing Still Lags Behind

Experts say we should have reliable data before reopening businesses. But the U.S. still isn't testing as broadly as other countries.

The U.S. is not testing as many people per thousand as countries like Italy, South Korea and Canada, according to an Oxford University group. And experts warn the country needs more robust testing and tracing infrastructure before reopening the economy. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, told The Associated Press, "We're not there yet."

Nonetheless, President Trump is considering loosening guidelines to encourage business in some states to resume with some degree of normalcy. Newsy talked to experts and a test manufacturer about what the country needs to properly test and trace the coronavirus in the U.S.