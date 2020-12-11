European Union Vows Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

The goal is to reduce the levels by 55 percent in ten years... Compared to emission levels from 1990

European Union leaders worked through the night on a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The goal is to reduce the levels by 55% in ten years compared to emission levels from 1990. Discussions were drawn out mainly due to resistance from nations that largely rely on coal. But leaders were able to reach an agreement ahead of this weekend's United Nations climate summit.