European Union Announces Travel Certificate

By Eliana Moreno
May 21, 2021
The certificate includes information about vaccinations and COVID tests.
The EU also announced a vetting system for traveling within Europe starting in July.

EU residents will need a certificate that include information about vaccinations, COVID tests and COVID recovery. Then they'll be able to travel to any of the other E.U. countries without restrictions.

A physical and digital version of the pass will be available and it'll work through a QR code.

The agreement for the travel pass also prevents EU nations from imposing new restrictions on travelers unless it's necessary.

