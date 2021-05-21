European Union Announces Travel Certificate

The certificate includes information about vaccinations and COVID tests.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The EU also announced a vetting system for traveling within Europe starting in July.

EU residents will need a certificate that include information about vaccinations, COVID tests and COVID recovery. Then they'll be able to travel to any of the other E.U. countries without restrictions.

A physical and digital version of the pass will be available and it'll work through a QR code.

The agreement for the travel pass also prevents EU nations from imposing new restrictions on travelers unless it's necessary.