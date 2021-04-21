European Soccer Super League Bound To Implode As Teams Withdraw

Half of the 12 soccer clubs involved have decided to abandon it.

The proposed European Super League may be doomed to fail before even kicking off.

Half of the 12 soccer clubs involved have decided to abandon it.

This comes just days after they all announced plans to start an exclusive competition that would give them more money and control of the game, sparking uproar.

In a statement, the Super League said it would now reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project.

UEFA, the governing body of European football, had threatened to ban players from the World Cup in hopes of stopping the new league.