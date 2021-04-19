European Soccer Clubs Attempt To Form 'Super League'

Leaders of FIFA and UEFA are warning the clubs of potential legal action to stop the league's formation.

Soccer's most popular teams are leading the sport's biggest transformation in decades.

Twelve European clubs, including Barcelona and Manchester United, are planning to launch a breakaway competition called the "Super League."

Each club would receive about $400 million in the exclusive competition.

