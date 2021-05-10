European Leaders Say Sharing Vaccines Is Key To Fighting COVID

The president of the European Commission said sharing vaccines and investing in other countries to be able to manufacture their own vaccines is key.

European leaders are distancing themselves from President Biden's move to waive patent rights for vaccines.

They say the key to ending the pandemic is vaccine-sharing instead.

"We need vaccines now for the whole world." said Ursula Von Der Leyen, president of the European Commission. "In the short and medium term, the IP waiver will not solve the problems, will not bring a single dose of vaccine in the short and medium term."

She noted that about 50% of the doses being produced in Europe are being exported around the world.