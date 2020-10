The continent reported 200,000 daily infections Thursday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Daily COVID-19 cases in Europe doubled over the span of 10 days.





The continent reported 200,000 daily infections Thursday, according to Reuters.





This comes as European countries increase restrictions.





France, which has the highest 7-day average of new cases of all European countries, said it will extend its coronavirus curfew. It'll apply to two-thirds of the country.