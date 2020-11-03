European Countries Tighten Lockdowns As Cases Surge

European countries have reported more than 270,000 coronavirus-related deaths – roughly one quarter of the global death toll.

Several European countries are ramping up their coronavirus lockdowns as cases surge across the region.

Russia and Germany both hit daily highs this week for new cases. Italy, France, and England have tightened their lockdowns, with Austria, Greece, and Sweden following with new restrictions of their own.

European countries are responsible for roughly a quarter of total COVID-related deaths worldwide. Europe has about 10 percent of the world's population.