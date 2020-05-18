European Countries Ease More COVID-19 Restrictions

Hair salons are now open again in Italy and Poland. And golfers are allowed back on courses in Ireland.

More of Europe reopened Monday as the spread of the coronavirus continues to slow across the continent.

More students are heading back to school in Belgium, people can once again dine in at restaurants in Portugal, and smaller shops and museums are opening back up in Spain.

Over in Greece, people can now resume visits to major tourist attractions, like the Acropolis in Athens. Similarly, the Vatican reopened St. Peter's Basilica to tourists following a two-month lockdown.

Hair salons are now open again in Italy and Poland. And golfers are allowed back on courses in Ireland.

The phased lifting of coronavirus restrictions comes as many European countries prepare to reopen their borders next month.

Because of this, some European airlines are adding more international flights and routes to their schedules. The Lufthansa Group in particular plans to fly roughly 1,800 weekly roundtrips to more than 130 destinations by the end of June.

Contains footage from CNN.