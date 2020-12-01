Europe Deciding On Vaccine Approval

The first vaccine could be approved by December 29.

Moderna is one of the companies seeking approval for its vaccine candidate in Europe. The company says results from its latest study showed the vaccine was 94.1% effective.

And Pfizer and BioNTech say they've submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency for conditional approval of their vaccine candidate.

The companies announced last month their vaccine was 95% effective.