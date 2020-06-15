Europe Begins To Lift Internal Border Restrictions

Travelers may be met with COVID-19 tests and quarantine requests to enter some countries.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Europe is beginning to reopen borders, but some countries will not be granting entrance to visitors from the U.S. or parts of Asia, at least for the time being.

Last week the European Commission announced it was recommending that the 26 member states of the Schengen area lift all internal border restrictions by June 15.

A few of the countries lifting restrictions include Germany, France and Greece.

The way in which restrictions are lifted though will vary from country to country, with some requiring negative COVID-19 tests and quarantine periods, depending on where travelers are coming from.

Many of these countries, such as Greece, are expressing hopes of being able to reboot their tourism economies in an effort to make up for some of the financial losses incurred as a result of the pandemic.

Contains footage from CNN.