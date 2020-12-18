EU, U.K. Divided In Final Hours Of Post-Brexit Trade Talks

December 18, 2020
If no agreement is met by year's end, trade between the U.K. and European Union will be more expensive and could cause serious delays.
Today is a make-or-break day for Brexit trade talks.
Officials from the U.K. and European Union are trying to reach an agreement over post-Brexit trade terms.
But the EU's top negotiator says the path to a deal is "very narrow."
If there is no agreement by the end of the year, trade between the two sides will be more expensive and could cause delays at ports.