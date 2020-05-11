Report: EU To Recommend Airlines Offer Vouchers For Canceled Flights

​Reuters reports the proposal is meant to satisfy both cash-strapped airlines and passengers who would otherwise demand refunds.

The European Commission will ask airlines and travel companies to offer vouchers to customers who had to cancel flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters reports the commission's new voucher proposal aims to satisfy both cash-strapped airlines and passengers who would otherwise demand full refunds. Per the recommendation, the vouchers would offer the same services and route as the original booking, would be valid for at least a year, and would be covered against insolvency by EU members. Customers could also claim refunds in the event that they don't use the vouchers.

In another effort to support airlines, the commission is calling on consumer agencies across its member states to encourage travelers to accept the vouchers instead of refunds.

The commission's recommendations are set to be formally introduced on Wednesday.