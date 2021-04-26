EU Sues AstraZeneca Over Delayed Vaccine Deliveries

The European Commission says the vaccine maker failed to deliver the doses it promised.

The EU is suing AstraZeneca over its vaccine contract.

The European Commission says the vaccine maker failed to deliver the doses it promised. AstraZeneca said it would try to have 180 million doses delivered to the EU in the second quarter of this year.

That would have given it a total of 300 million since December. But in March, the company said it would deliver just a third of that total.