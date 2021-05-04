EU Officials Propose Easing Restrictions On Visitors

The European Commission wants anyone fully vaccinated against COVID with shots that are authorized in Europe to be allowed entry.

If you're ready to travel outside of the U.S. you can add Europe to your list. European Union officials are hoping to ease restrictions for visitors.

The European Commission wants anyone fully vaccinated against COVID with shots that are authorized in Europe to be allowed entry. That includes doses from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

That news comes as cases fall in the U.S. and Americans become more comfortable flying.

U.S. air travel hit its highest mark since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nearly 1.67 million people passed through TSA airport checkpoints Sunday. That's the most since March 12 of last year.