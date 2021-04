The new deal ensures free trade continues between the U.K. and the European Union.

EU lawmakers approved a post-Brexit trade deal.

The new deal ensures free trade continues between the U.K. and the EU, without any tariffs and quotas.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it the "final step in a long journey" and says he hopes it provides stability to the new relationship between the U.K. and the EU.