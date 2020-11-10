WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

EU Files Antitrust Charges Against Amazon

EU Files Antitrust Charges Against Amazon
By Bailey Vogt
November 10, 2020
European Union regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon.

The EU says Amazon's use of non-public data gives it an unfair advantage, preventing competition against third-party retailers on its website.

The commission said this allows it to leverage dominance in France and Germany — its two largest European markets.

Amazon has rejected the claims.

The EU is also conducting a separate investigation into whether Amazon favors its own products over third-party retailers.

