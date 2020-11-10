EU Files Antitrust Charges Against Amazon

Amazon has rejected the claims.

European Union regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon.

The EU says Amazon's use of non-public data gives it an unfair advantage, preventing competition against third-party retailers on its website.

The commission said this allows it to leverage dominance in France and Germany — its two largest European markets.

The EU is also conducting a separate investigation into whether Amazon favors its own products over third-party retailers.