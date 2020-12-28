EU Begins Pfizer COVID Vaccination Campaign

All countries in the EU now have a supply of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, but must determine vaccination plan.

The EU began rolling out its vaccination effort over the weekend. The 27 members of the Bloc Plan to vaccinate more than 450 million people.

All countries now have a supply of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. But each country will determine when and how to vaccinate people.

For example, Germany began administering the shots Saturday while the Netherlands says it will wait until January. The first vaccines are going to frontline health care workers and the elderly.