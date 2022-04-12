Etsy Sellers Close Up Shop To Protest Increased Transaction Fees

Etsy has more than 5 million sellers, so those protesting only represent a small fraction of the business.

Thousands of Etsy sellers have closed up shop for a week to protest the company's increase in transaction fees.

Etsy started charging an extra 1.5% for each transaction on Monday.

More than 15,000 sellers signed a petition saying they are temporarily closing their stores because they feel the company is taking advantage of small businesses. The sellers also want buyers to boycott Etsy.

Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy, sent a message to all sellers on February 24 about the change in the transaction fee from 5% transaction fee to 6.5%.