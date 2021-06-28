Ethiopia Accepts Call For Cease-Fire In Tigray Region

June 28, 2021
In East Africa, a cease-fire is in place after nearly 8 months of fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region.
Almost a million people there face the world's worst famine crisis in a decade.
Thousands have been killed in the fighting and witnesses accuse Ethiopian troops of atrocities.
A European diplomat recently said Ethiopian leaders vowed to wipe the Tigrayans out.
Ethiopia denies these allegations.